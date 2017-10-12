We Remember Those We Have Lost – October 13, 2017

Elena L. Davis

SELBYVILLE — Elena L. Davis, age 68, of Selbyville, Del., entered heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen (Curto) Brown.

She was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a member of the D.C. Hand Dance Club.

She is survived by her husband, Frank J. Davis Sr. of Selbyville; a son, Frank J. Davis Jr. (Skeeter) and wife Angela of Annapolis; a daughter, DeSheri L. McClure of Pensacola, Fla.; a brother, John Brown of Sicklerville, N.J.; a sister, Barbara Elliott of College Park; and five grandchildren, Symphony, Kavya, Jovani, Malina and Reina.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends and family may arrive one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Arthritis Foundation P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Margaret Ann Adkins

BERLIN — Margaret Ann Adkins, age 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Purnell Donaway and Dollie Holland Donaway. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 66 years, Roland “Sonny” Frederick Adkins, Jr. Also surviving is her son John Paul Adkins, I and his wife Patsy of Berlin, and Jane Louise Goslee and her husband David of Delmar. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, John Paul Adkins, II in 2001. Surviving are grandchildren, Jennifer Paige Adkins Jacoby and her husband Adam, David Lewis Goslee, III, Lindsey Nicole Giblin and her husband Dan, and great-grandchildren Jordin and Clara Jacoby.

Mrs. Adkins, fondly known as Marge, Mom, Mom-Mom A and Big Mom-Mom, was a graduate of Buckingham High School Class of 1948. She was a dedicated wife and mother and very instrumental in the family electrical business. A very spiritual and loving mother, she instilled morals and the love of Christ to her children and grandchildren, and was always there for anyone when needed. She had been a member of Stevenson United Methodist Church for many years, former Sunday school teacher, and member of the Stevenson United Methodist Women, Holly Chapter of Eastern Star, and Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123 Ladies Auxiliary.

The family would like to thank Coastal Hospice at the Lake, and her caregivers at home, Avias, Piara, Cynthia, Phyllis, Tanesia, Qwen and Niesha.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin. Rev. Ronald Schatz officiated. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811, or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 28104. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.