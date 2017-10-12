Kiwanis Club Welcomes News Leadership

Oct. 1 annually marks the beginning of when new leadership takes over for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. New Lt. Governor for Division 5 of the Capital District Carolyn Dryzga is pictured left after installing new President Ralph Chinn. Other new officers installed include President-Elect Dick Clagett, Vice President Roy Foreman, Secretary Pat Winkelmayer, Assistant Secretary Barbara Peletier and Treasurer Tom Southwell. Right, outgoing President Barbara Peletier presented the Kiwanian Of The Year award to Joe Beall, who is a relatively new member who immediately got involved in all of the fundraisers and events. Submitted Photos