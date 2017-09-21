Seahawks Rout Jags, Improve To 2-1

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team cruised past Washington in its first road game last weekend, 49-14, to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Seahawks dominated Washington in all facets of the game on their way to the 49-14 road win. In its two wins this year, Decatur has shown a propensity to move the ball up and down the field and score points. In their season opener, the Seahawks routed Arcadia at home, 42-0.

In between, Decatur suffered an 8-3 loss to Wicomico at home in a defensive struggle marred by turnovers and penalties. Nonetheless, Decatur is now 2-1 and has outscored their opponents by a combined 99-17. The win last Friday was the second in three games for the Seahawks on the young season. Last year, Decatur went to its last game of the year before getting in the win column against county rival Snow Hill.

The competition will ramp up decidedly over the next few weeks for the Seahawks as they enter a portion of their scheduled dominated by tough Bayside North opponents. The four-game stretch starts Friday at home against Kent Island followed by another road game against North Caroline. The tough stretch continues with a road game against Queen Anne’s followed by a home game against Easton.