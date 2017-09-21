Humane Society Awarded Community Outreach Grant

Berlin Intermediate School student Hailey White is pictured visiting with a cat while on a field trip to the Worcester County Humane Society during the last school year. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Worcester County Humane Society was recently awarded a $500 grant from Constellation, an Exelon company, through the Community Champions Program to help fund community outreach and school education programs.

One of the education programs the shelter provides is called “Helping Paws,” which is an after-school academy offered at Berlin Intermediate. Every Wednesday shelter volunteers Tina Walas and Jen Backof teach the academy, which is open to fifth and sixth graders. The students learn all about the no-kill shelter and the animals who call it home until they find their forever families. They also take a field trip to the shelter where they get to meet some of the animals and then make adoption posters of an animal of their choice to try and help that animal find a home.

While at the shelter, the students also learn about dog safety. One of the favorite activities from last school year was making peanut butter dog biscuits, which were then sold at fundraisers. Walas and Backof are excited to be adding some exciting new projects for the students during this year’s “Helping Paws” academy, such as animal themed rock painting and kitty yoga.

“A community is not just made of humans, it is also comprised of animals as well.” said Backof. “Without human help, the quality of care for our homeless animals would go down. By doing an after-school academy, the shelter can teach the children on topics such as the importance of spaying/neutering, responsible animal care, and giving back to your community. The children can communicate these lessons at home and put them into practice when they reach adulthood in order to make a better world for our animals.”

The shelter also offers community outreach programs where WCHS Board member Heather Bahrami travels to schools, businesses and other organizations usually with some shelter animals in tow to do education about the shelter and the work it does in the community as well as advising on volunteer opportunities. One specific topic Bahrami has been concentrating on for the past six months is the need for an additional low cost spay/neuter clinic in Worcester County and the plan the shelter has in place to make this happen.

“I truly enjoy educating the public about the shelter and what we do.” said Bahrami. “I especially enjoy getting kids involved.”

Those interested in having a WCHS outreach representative come to their school, business or organization can email savinganimals@worcestercountyhumanesociety.org.

The Worcester County Humane Society is a private, nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter that currently houses approximately 200 cats and 25 dogs. The shelter is open every day except Mondays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.