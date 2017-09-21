Downtown Fire Displaces Residents

An active fire on 12th Street is pictured being battled by the Ocean City Fire Department last Friday. Photos by Daniel Taylor

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate a fire at a residential structure on 12th Street late last Friday that displaced some occupants.

Around 11:50 p.m. last Friday, the Ocean City Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a residential structure in the area of 12th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Early dispatches reported possible entrapments, but first responders including fire department and Ocean City Police Department personnel arrived and immediately assisted tenants out of the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly and no fire-related injuries were reported, however, one visiting occupant was treated on the scene by Ocean City EMS and was transported to the hospital for a non-related medical issue. Some of the building’s occupants were displaced and Ocean City Emergency Management and the Red Cross have made arrangements for them for temporary housing.

The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office is actively investigating the cause of the fire, which was unknown as of midweek.

Anyone with information about the fire including photos or video is urged to contact the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-289-8765.

