Seahawks Fare Well In Rumble In Jungle

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country team fared well overall in the Rumble in the Jungle meet at Cambridge-South Dorchester last week.

The Decatur girls finished third overall in the meet in Cambridge with 81 total team points, while North Caroline was first with 57 and Kent Island was second with 62. On the boys’ side, Decatur finished fifth overall, while Kent Island was first, North Caroline was second, Queen Anne’s was third and Easton was fourth.

Decatur girls placed several runners in the top 20 among the 82 competitors in the Rumble in the Jungle meet including Kailey Andrews (11th), Mary Mergott (12th), and Dori Krasner (14th). Other finishes for the Decatur girls included Erica Hicks (23rd), Laila Mirza (27th), Maya Knepp (30th), Elizabeth Dutton (42nd), Jessica Janney (44th), Mikayla Denault (46th) and Maggie Bunting (55th).

On the boys side, Decatur’s Jack Reimer finished a team-high seventh place, while Austin Cheynet was 20th. Other finishes for the Decatur boys included Richard Poist (42nd), John James (54th), Kyle Shelton (79th), Aidan Morrison (100th), Liam Foley (105th), Kyle Stubblebine (115th) and Jack Bahlman (118th).