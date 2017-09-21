Bennett Edges Decatur To Take South Lead

OCEAN PINES- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team finished second to Bennett last week in the third Bayside South match of the year, continuing what will likely be a see-saw battle between the familiar rivals throughout the season.

Bennett finished first in the match at the Ocean Pines Golf Club with a team-low score of 162. Bennett’s Cade Trauger shot a one-over par 37 and earned medalist honors on the day. Decatur finished second with a team score of 189, while Parkside was third with a team score of 201. Brady Leonard led Decatur with a low round of 45. Hayden Snelsire shot a 46, while Matt Kinsey and Joe Beck each shot 49. Spencer Carbaugh shot a 51 for the Seahawks.

Bennett won the first match of the season, while Decatur took the second match. With Bennett’s win last week at Ocean Pines in the third match, the Clippers now hold a narrow lead over the Seahawks in the overall conference standings. With one point awarded for a win, two points for a second-place finish etc. Bennett now has four points in the season standings while Decatur has five.

In terms of the individual Bayside South standings, Bennett holds the first three spots with Savannah Scott in first with a 39.6 average, Timmy Kerrigan with a 40 average and Tyler Massey with a 41 average. Decatur’s Kinsey and Bennett’s Trauger are tied for fourth with 41.6 averages, while Snelsire, Emily Malinowski and Leonard round out the top eight in the Bayside South standings after three matches.