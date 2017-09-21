Decatur Boys Blank North Caroline, 2-0

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team continued its up and down season this week with a 2-0 win over North Caroline on the road to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The pattern for the Seahawks thus far in the young season has been win one, lose one and that continued this week. Last Thursday, the Decatur boys lost a tough one to Worcester County rival Snow Hill, 1-0. On Tuesday, the followed that loss with a shutout win over North Caroline on the road.

Decatur opened the season with a 2-1 win over Easton, then fell to Crisfield, 1-0. The Seahawks beat Washington, 1-0, before the loss to Snow Hill and the win over North Caroline this week. The Seahawks played Bayside South rival Parkside at home on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. They will face another Bayside South opponent Wicomico on the road next Tuesday.

