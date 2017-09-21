Fritschle Group Donates $1,500 To Ocean City Lions “Wounded Troops” Fundraiser

The Mark Fritschle Group/Condominum Realty recently donated $1,500 to the Ocean City Lions “Wounded Troops” Fundraiser and Golf Tournament, which is planned for Oct. 11 at the Ocean City Golf Club. The company has financially supported the fundraiser and tournament for many years. Pictured, from left, are Lion Ben Dawson and Lora and Grant Fritschle. Submitted Photos