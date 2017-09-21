OC Police Working With State Homeless Committee On Plan

OCEAN CITY — When it comes to addressing the growing homelessness issue in the resort, it will likely take a multi-faceted effort, but there is a plan in place resort officials learned this week.

It’s no secret there is a growing homelessness issue in Ocean City. The homeless issue in certainly not unique to Ocean City, but it has been more acute recently, particularly in popular locations around the south end of the Boardwalk, resulting in complaints from visitors.

During Monday’s Mayor and Council meeting, Councilman Dennis Dare briefed his colleagues on some of the issues discussed during last week’s Police Commission meeting. Dare said Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro was working with Governor Larry Hogan’s recently formed homelessness committee in an effort to address the growing issue in the resort.

“We’ve had some discussions about the homeless occupying some of our town facilities,” he said. “The chief has informed us Gov. Larry Hogan has formed a committee to assist the homeless and there is a branch in every county including Worcester.”

Councilman John Gehrig asked Buzzuro if the police department had a plan in place to deal with the growing homeless issue in the resort. The chief said the department was taking multiple steps aimed at addressing the issue including the assistance from the governor’s committee.

“We have a plan that’s ongoing from an operations standpoint on how we’re addressing this issue,” he said. “We’ve been very proactive throughout the summer and that is something we’ll continue. Beyond that, we’re working with the governor’s homelessness committee and they are assisting us with outreach. The totality of that is the plan we’re working with right now.”

Dare said the governor’s committee is providing resources to local jurisdictions including funding for programs.

“Part of the governor’s commission is a large grant for all counties including Worcester,” he said. “Diakonia I think is receiving $30,000. They are our partner in so many things and this will help us address this issue as well.”

Buzzuro added, “The next committee meeting is Sept. 27 and I encourage you to attend if possible. You can hear and see what they’re doing, what they are working on and how they are spending the money. As you know, it’s a very stubborn issue.”