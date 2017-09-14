Decatur Boys Edge Washington, 1-0

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team edged Washington, 1-0, at home on Tuesday to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

The Seahawks got a lone goal by Max Mariner off and assist by Brady Ford for the only goal it would need in the tight, well-played 1—0 win. With the win, the Decatur boys improved to 2-1 on the season. The Seahawks beat Easton, 2-1, in the season opener last week, then fell to Crisfield, 1-0. On Tuesday, Decatur got back in the winning column with the 1-0 win over Washington.