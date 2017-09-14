Mallards Snuff Dragons To Earn First Win

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team got in the win column with a 4-2 win over old Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury School on the road last Friday.

The Mallards opened the season with a 2-2 tie against Gunston last week in a game shortened by a severe thunderstorm and heavy downpours. Back in action last Friday, the Worcester boys rolled past Salisbury School on the road, 4-2. The Mallards are set to play Salisbury Christian at home on Friday, the first of four straight home games. The stretch includes Delmarva Christian next Monday and Holly Grove next Wednesday.