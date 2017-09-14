Alzheimer’s Resources Available Through Association

BERLIN — Among the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s disease is memory loss that disrupts daily life. As parents age, adult children can sense that something is amiss when familiar tasks by a loved one can no longer be done.

When Lena Fratz’s 85-year-old mother, Fannie Mae Kolb, exhibited this behavior, an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) determined that she had vascular dementia — brain damage caused by impaired blood flow to the brain. Alzheimer’s is a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior and is not a normal part of aging. The disease is fatal and has no cure. More than five million Americans — that includes 100,000 Marylanders — are living with the disease.

Despite the challenges that lay ahead, Fratz was determined that her mother live with her and her husband, but needed to know what steps to take. The Alzheimer’s Association helped provide the answers.

“It’s important for families to know that they are not alone and can schedule a confidential care consultation to talk about care options and supportive services,” said Shelley Jennings, family care coordinator. “Our 24-hour Helpline (800-272-3900) is also available day and night to provide a link to supportive services or to just be a listening ear when challenges become stressful.”

Fratz received tips on ways to ensure that her mother received nutrients such as giving her protein powder when getting her to eat became difficult and hiding medications in applesauce.

To address sun downing, the term for growing agitation or disorientation at dusk, Fratz was told to schedule appointments and trips in the earlier part of the day. Music was also used to prompt memories, initiate social interaction and reduce stress. As other questions or concerns arose, Fratz was encouraged to call for information.

Another resource for caregivers is for respite care. Respite care can be provided by adult daycare, in-home care or short-term stays in assisted living facilities.

“It so important that the person who is providing care take time to rejuvenate by attending to personal needs and relaxing activities,” says Jennings.

Throughout her mother’s six-year journey with Alzheimer’s, Fratz credited the Alzheimer’s Association with being a supportive lifeline. In an effort to pay it forward, she continues to offer advice and encouragement to others who are affected by the disease.

“Our mission is to increase awareness of the signs of Alzheimer’s and provide the support, care planning and services families need most to care for their loved ones,” said Carol Zimmerman, development and outreach coordinator for the Eastern Shore.

The Salisbury office is located at the MAC Center in Salisbury. The many programs, conferences and support services offered on the Lower Shore are made possible by the funds raised from the Eastern Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Nov. 4, starting at 9 a.m. at the MAC Center. Supporters are encouraged to register at www.act.alz.org/easternshorewalk.