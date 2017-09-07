Storm Ends Worcester Opener In A Tie

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team started its 2017 regular season off with a rare tie against Gunston on Wednesday.

The two teams squared on Tuesday in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) opener and played to a 2-2 tie before the skies opened up with torrential downpours and lightning. The game went in the books officially as a tie. Worcester is scheduled to play Salisbury School on the road on Friday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.