Storm Ends Worcester Opener In A Tie

10K-Plus Petition Urges City To Halt Boardwalk Building Effort OCEAN CITY — While it merely represents an online community’s will, a petition submitted to the Mayor and Council this week containing over 10,000 signatures urged the elected officials to reverse their position on a nostalgic century-plus old Boardwalk building. On Tuesday, petition organizer Vicki Magin presented to the Mayor and Council the hard copy… Read more »

Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run; Warrant Issued For Suspect OCEAN CITY — A Snow Hill man faces multiple charges in the fatal hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a foreign seasonal worker from Slovakia last month. Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 30, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported hit-and-run collision involving a bicycle in the area of 2nd Street… Read more »

Berlin Hoping For Main Street Award Win Second Time Around BERLIN – For the second year in a row, Berlin is in the running for the Great American Main Street Award. Berlin is one of 10 semi-finalists for the 2018 Great American Main Street Award. The recognition is given annually to a designated Main Street community for its economic and social impact. “This is pretty… Read more »