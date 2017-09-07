A Week In Business – September 8, 2017

Agency Earns Award

SALISBURY — MAC Inc., the Area Agency on Aging, was well represented at the recent National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, 42nd annual Conference & Tradeshow, held in Savannah, Ga.

Leigh Ann Eagle, executive director, and Sue Lachenmayr, state program coordinator, both for the Living Well Center of Excellence at MAC, participated in a pre-conference intensive workshop, “New Directions and Opportunities in Evidence-Based Programming.”

In addition, the Living Well Center at MAC was honored as a finalist and runner-up for the John A. Hartford Foundation 2017 Business Innovation Award.

Church Project On Track

OCEAN CITY — St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church announced the rebuild and addition to the church is progressing as expected. Concrete has been poured and ground floor masonry work is underway. Gillis Gilkerson crews were expected to start wood framing this week.

“We can literally see the project coming out of the ground,” said Father Matthew D’Amario, Rector of St. Paul’s-by-the-Sea. “The congregation is pleased with the progress and looking forward to the completion that will coincide with the holidays at the end of the year.”

Work started in April on the construction of The Fellowship Commons, a two-story addition of approximately 2,300 square feet of usable space that replaces space lost from the destruction of the rectory, and the addition of an accessible restroom in Dewees Hall, the parish’s community hall. The addition to the north side of the church required the demolition of the temporary enclosure of the church built after the rectory was razed. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of December.

The addition to the church will replace the rectory that was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 26, 2013 that claimed two lives including that of Reverend David Dingwall, rector of the church at that time.

Parntership Announced

BERLIN — Chesapeake Health Care has partnered with the March of Dimes in its mission for stronger and healthier babies. Chesapeake Health Care will support the Lower Shore March for Babies through a Gold Sponsorship in 2018.

Chesapeake Health Care has supported the March of Dimes, raising over $8,500 over the years during March for Babies.

“As the sole provider of prenatal care and deliveries on the Lower Eastern Shore, we are pleased to partner with the March of Dimes’ 2018 campaign,” said Sue Gray, CEO/COO of Chesapeake Health Care. “In supporting this event, we hope to raise awareness of the critical need our parents face when their newborn arrives in the world with health challenges. Chesapeake Health Care and the March of Dimes are allies in the mission to improve the health of mothers and their babies.”