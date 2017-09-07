We Remember Those We Have Lost – September 8, 2017

Alfred Roderick LaVie, Jr.

BISHOPVILLE — Alfred Roderick LaVie, Jr. age 91, died on Monday Aug. 28, 2017 at his home in Bishopville.

Born in Plymouth, Pa., he was the son of the late Alfred Sr. and Emily LaVie. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Wyla Jean LaVie, and their children, Alfred LaVie, III, Sharon Nelson, Kimberly Roberts and Karen Luciano. There are five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Mr. LaVie graduated from Plymouth High School and from the University of Scranton. He also graduated from the School of Radio and Television Broadcasting in New York City, from which he launched his broadcasting career. He spent 17 years with Mutual Broadcasting System in Washington, DC where he was Director of Network News Operations. He covered many historic events including John Glenn’s orbital space flight, John F. Kennedy’s funeral procession, the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and of Martin Luther King Jr., presidential inaugurations and parades for heroes.

Al loved the coast and in 1978, he and his family moved to Bishopville where he joined radio station 100 KHI in Ocean City. He also wrote editorials for Oceana Magazine and feature articles for the Breeze. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He loved animals and always had pets, including dogs, cats, horses, a rabbit, and a ferret.

Mr. LaVie served in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, the Eagles and the American Legion, Post #166. He was also a member of St. Mary’s by-the-Sea, where he was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister.

A mass of Christian memorial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 11:00 AM at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. Stanislao Esposito will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 108 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, Del. 19947. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Norman Francis Herrmann

OCEAN CITY — Norman Francis Herrmann passed away on Aug. 29, 2017 in Annapolis after a short illness. He was a long-time resident of Ocean City and Woodstock.

Norman was born on May 14, 1920 in Baltimore, the only son of the late George and Catherine O’Neill Herrmann. He is survived by his four children, Lisa A. Aszklar (Henry) of Annapolis, Jane F. Herrmann of Vienna, Va., Mark F. Herrmann (Tammy) of Charlotte, N.C. and Kathleen (Kate) H. Mazza (Ralph) of Cary, N.C. He also leaves six grandchildren, Sarah and Anne Mazza, Kathryn (Katie) and Kerry Aszklar, and Marshal and Claire Herrmann, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Norman is predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Hiltz Herrmann; his younger sister, Dorothy Ann Herrmann Hiltz; and his grandson, Christopher David Mazza.

A veteran of World War II, Norman served in the United States Navy. Known for both his wit and pride regarding his age, he touched the lives of many over the last 97 years and will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Roman Catholic Church in Woodstock, Md. Burial immediately followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Ocean City (In Memory of Norman F. Herrmann) or to a charity of choice.

Arrangements by John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis.

An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.

George Taylor

BERLIN — George “Scott” Taylor, age 64, passed away on Aug. 24 2017 at his home in Berlin.

He was born on June 29, 1953 in Pennsylvania to George M. Taylor and Jane N. Taylor and was the second youngest son of four children.

He is survived by his sons Jeremy and Damian Taylor and wife Lori Taylor.

A man of unparalleled integrity, loyalty and love, he will be missed more than words can possibly describe.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford. A wake immediately followed the service. In lieu of flowers, family asks for a donation made to George Scott Taylor Memorial Fund c/o Bank of Ocean City 627 William Street Berlin, Md. 21811. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Rex Wayne Hailey

BERLIN — Mayor Rex Wayne Hailey, age 70, passed on to a better place on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at the Harrison House Nursing and Rehab Center in Snow Hill.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Rex and Nancy Adkins Hailey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Shirley Chenoweth Hailey, also known as “Shirley Toms,” and children Amanda Pennewell of Berlin and Jeremy Pennewell of Edgewater, N.J. He was an adored grandfather to Brooks and Liam McCready. Preceding him in death were two sisters, Doris Oliver and Lillian McCoy, and his Pug Cheswick. Also surviving are two nieces, Nancy and Susan, sister-niece Linda, four nephews, four step children and their adopted Turkish family.

Rex graduated from Patterson High School and University of Baltimore. While living in Baltimore, he had been the curator of the Edgar Allen Poe Museum in Baltimore. After moving to Ocean City in the early 70’s, he was employed with Irv Banium in the management of his Quality Inn Motel properties on 17th and 33rd streets for many years. He had been a Realtor with O’Conner, Piper, & Flynn and Long and Foster Realty and served as a Berlin Town Councilman for eight years and then as mayor from 1996-2004. He was a member of St. Paul By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Ocean City where he had served as crucifer, lector and Eucharistic minister, Junior and Senior Warden twice and member of the Vestry.

Rex loved the ocean, beach, Boardwalk, planting beautiful flowers, reading, music, taking kids on trips and singing off key in the choir. He also had a special place in his heart for his 2002 red Thunderbird. Rex had an infectious smile, a wonderful sense of humor and a great love for people. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Lawrence Kemp, Coastal Hospice care givers Courtney, Amy, Mary Lou and Arnold, the wonderful staff at the Harrison House who took excellent care of him for the eight weeks he was there and Michael, Craig and William who cared for Rex at home. Many thanks to our St. Paul’s family for their prayers, support and thoughtfulness.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Church Street in Berlin. Rev. Matt D’Amerio will officiate. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to: St. Paul’s-By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 302 Baltimore Ave. Ocean City, Md., 21842, or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Frank Candeloro

OCEAN CITY — Frank Candeloro, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at his home.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Serafino Candeloro and Mary Bisesi Candeloro. He is survived by his wife, Viola P. Candeloro (Ridgell); daughters Patricia D. Candeloro and her wife Anne and Sarah A. Candeloro and her partner Christopher; son Frank S. Candeloro Sr and his wife Sherri; grandchildren Frank S. Candeloro Jr and wife Mary, Adam W. Candeloro and fiancé Destinee, Lindsay V. Candeloro, Sarah G. Wassem and husband Kyle, Andrew C. Duley; and great grandchildren Isabella Candeloro, Emma Candeloro, Sophia Candeloro, Chloe Candeloro, Austin Candeloro, Brody Candeloro, Elisabeth Candeloro, Camden Meredith, Nikolai Wassem and Dominik Wassem.

Frank was devoted to his wife and family. He was a revered patriarch, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, setting a high example to all who loved and knew him. He was the most loving husband and best friend. He was a gentle, honest, funny, hardworking man. He did what was right even when no one was watching. Ocean City, Md. was his town, the beach his solace and the people were his friends and neighbors. He not only devoted his life to his wife and family but his family operated business, Ocean Terrace Family Apartments. For over 40 years, he had the pleasure to serve many multi-generational families and guests. He offered his warm smile, welcoming handshake and a great sense of humor to all.

Family, friends and guests will remember Hon/Pop/Poppy/Uncle Frank/Mr. Frank as the humble man with a warm smile, paint can and brush in his hands and an old hat on his head. Frank was a respected 33 degree Mastor Mason, Pythagoras Lodge #123 AF & AM. He retired from C.G.R. Medical Corp. He is loved by all.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to Atlantic General Hospital’s Regional Cancer Care Center. Donations can be sent to Atlantic General Hospital Foundation 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.