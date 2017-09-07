Annual Spot Tournament Set For Monday

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Fishing Center on Monday will host its 16th Annual Ocean City Spot Tournament, an event held each year to remember the September 11 terrorists attacks.

On that fateful September 11, 2001, the mood was grim all over the country including Ocean City as the nation watched the horrific images coming in all day from New York, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania hillside. To break the tension and get away, for a short time anyway, from the endless gloomy news reports, someone at the Ocean City Fishing Center suggested breaking out the light tackle and doing a little spot fishing from the docks and piers and the annual tournament was born.

The tournament has been held every year since, always on September 11, to commemorate the fateful day and this year will be no exception. The tournament will be held on Monday at the Ocean City Fishing Center in West Ocean City and all are welcome to participate in the annual event.