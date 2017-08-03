Two Bikers Injured In Collision

OCEAN CITY — Two bicyclists waiting at a stoplight on Coastal Highway in the midtown area on Tuesday afternoon were injured when an alleged drunk driver collided with another vehicle, pushing the second vehicle into the victims.

Around noon on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on northbound Coastal Highway at 67th Street. The investigation revealed a Nissan Maxima, driven by Stephen Parberry, 47, of Selbyville, swerved and struck another vehicle. The second vehicle then struck two bicyclists who were waiting at a red traffic signal, sending them flying.

One victim suffered a broken foot and the second victim was launched in the air and was bruised and sore, but otherwise not seriously injured. Parberry did not pass field sobriety tests to OCPD officers’ satisfaction and has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance and several traffic violations. The collision snarled midday traffic for several blocks in either direction on a busy August afternoon.