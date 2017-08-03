Sunset Park To Host Children’s Day

OCEAN CITY — On Sunday, Aug. 6, the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will be hosting its 7th Annual Children’s Day on the Bay festival at Sunset Park in Ocean City from noon to 4 p.m. This family friendly event is completely free and offers fun learning opportunities for both children and adults.

Some of the participants scheduled include NASA, with a children’s STEM activity, as well as The Salisbury Zoo with live exotic reptiles. Live birds of prey will be presented by the Maryland State Parks between noon and 2 p.m.

In addition, the Delmarva Discovery Center is bringing animals native to the Eastern Shore, Rackliffe House will have fun colonial games and Maryland Coastal Bays will be bringing a nature craft activity. Ocean City Recreation and Parks, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Worcester County Library, and the U.S Coast Guard will be there offering hands on activities as well. The Ocean City Police Department will also be out and about with the department’s mounted unit. Interactive music performed by Mister Don is being sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corporation.

Children’s Day on the Bay is subject to cancelation due to inclement weather. For more information, visit http://www.ocmuseum.org/ or call 410-289-4991.