Audit Recaps Wicomico Civic Center Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY – Officials in Wicomico County this week approved a satisfactory audit report on concessions cash and alcoholic beverage handlings at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.

In a Wicomico County Council meeting Tuesday, Steve Roser, the county’s internal auditor, presented the council with findings from a recent audit on sales and alcohol dispensing protocols at the Civic Center.

Roser said the objective of the audit was to evaluate concession operations, cash handling procedures and the efficiency of the Civic Center’s current practices.

“We wanted to gain an understanding of the programs and evaluate controls,” he said. “Testing, observations and document review led to a satisfactory conclusion. The Civic Center folks did an outstanding job developing and adhering to internal controls in all areas tested.”

Councilman Marc Kilmer applauded the work of Civic Center staff for their efforts, recounting how this was the first year for alcohol sales at the Wicomico landmark.

“It was controversial to sell alcohol at the Civic Center, so it’s nice to see that things are moving along smoothly, that everything seems to be working very well … It seems like we jumped in the deep end and swam pretty well,” he said.

Deputy Director Pam Oland credited staff members for their cooperation in the audit process.

“It was very collaborative,” she said.

Councilman Joe Holloway asked Oland if sales made from concessions and alcohol sales covered the cost of hiring a new beverage manager.

While she couldn’t provide exact numbers, Oland described the operation as profitable.

“The catering side is where most of our revenue is coming in,” she said. “There is a profit.”

Kilmer asked if the county was exempt from inspections or testing.

Oland replied that was not the case.

“We are eligible to be tested,” she said.

Council President John Cannon commended Civic Center staff for receiving a positive report.

“We don’t normally see these types of responses,” he said. “It was a very productive audit.”

The council voted 7-0 to accept the audit report.