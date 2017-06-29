WMO Adds Small Boat Entry Level

OCEAN CITY- The White Marlin Open has added a new Small Boat-Big Fish entry level for the upcoming 2017 event in an effort to level the playing field for some of the smaller boats in the tournament.

The WMO’s new Small Boat-Big Fish added entry level will be open to sportfishing vessels competing in the tournament that are under 40-feet in length. The entry fee for the new division is $1,500. The participating smaller boats will compete in the main tournament as always, but there will be separate division that will pay a winner-take-all prize for the largest white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, dolphin, wahoo or shark caught by the participants.