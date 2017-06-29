Good Waves For 2nd Delmarva ESA Contest

OCEAN CITY- Despite a brief delay caused by a pop-up rain squall, the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva Chapter’s second contest of the summer-long series last weekend was a big success with head-high waves for the most part.

The Delmarva ESA held its second contest of the season last Saturday at 46th Street. The contest was put on hold for about a half an hour as a rain squall moved through the area, but when the weather improved, the contest got started with great surf conditions. The south swell resulted in head-high waves through much of the early part of the contest, but wave size diminished throughout the day.

In the open short board division, Robby Pinzhoffer took first place, followed by Brian Winkelbauer, Ted Smith, Riley Evans, Drew Rathgeber and Alex Mitchell. In the menehune boys’ and girls’ under 12 divisoni, Kai Haughey took first. In the boys’ under 14 division, it was Haugey finishing first, followed by Trey Winkelbauer and Kai Allread.

In the boys’ under 16 division, Sam Schoenfeld took first, followed by Pinzhoffer and Haughey. Pinzhoffer finished first in the junior men’s division, followed by Evans, Schoenfeld and Ben Carper. In the men’s division, it was Mark Donohue finishing first, followed by Zane Miller. In the master’s division, Brian Winkelbauer finished first and Smith was second.

In the senior men’s division, it was Rathgeber finishing first, followed by Craig Garfield, Matt Naylor and Mitchell. Dave Quillin won the legends division, while Jeff Phillips won the grand masters division.

On the girls’ side, Lily Preziosi finished first in the under-14 division followed by Morgan Johnson. The same two girls finished first and second in the girls’ under 16 division, with Meara Johnson finishing third and Cassidy Roarke finishing fourth. Isabella Preziosi won the junior women’s division, followed by Elsa Quillin and Meara Johnson. In the women’s open division, Aria DiLiberto was first and Cat Volmer was second.

There were also numerous longboard divisions contested last Saturday. In the menehune longboard division, Kai Allread finished first. Quillin was first in the junior women longboard division, while Isabella Preziosi finished second. In the men’s junior longboard division, Pinzhoffer was first, Schoenfeld was second, Evans was third and Allread was fourth.

In the masters longboard division, Rathgeber was first, Garfield was second, Mitchell was third and Kevin Chandler was fourth. In the legends longboard division, David Quillin was first and Tom Pastirik was second. First place in the women’s longboard division went to DiLiberto, followed by Volmer in second. Finally, Carper took first place in the open body-board division.