Annual Boosters Tourney A Big Success

WEST OCEAN CITY- The 18th Annual Stephen Decatur High School Golf Tournament last week was once again a huge success with a maxed out field of participants raising thousands for the school’s athletic programs.

The annual tournament raised over $28,000, which will be used to purchase athletic equipment for the various sports programs at Decatur. The event was held at the Eagle’s Landing Golf Course in West Ocean City last Tuesday and while the event was all about raising funds for Decatur’s sports programs and camaraderie and fun, no less important was the competition on the course.

For the record, the team including Law Adkins, Brad Taylor, Jim Farrell and Linwood Harmon was first-place, low net. The team including Bob Russell, Luke Blume, Bud Morgan and Jim Brown was first-place low gross. Second-place low net went to Ron Wist, Marc Wist, Drew Murray and Jerry Priestly. Second-place low gross went to Scott Dietz, Matt Gordon, Craig Tronti and Tim Monohan.

Third-place low net went to Don Furbay, Alex Rusky, Lorri Urban and Andy Urban. Third-place low gross went to Dan Parker, Danny Parker, Penny O’Linger and Mac Mcgraw. Fourth-place low net went to Ronnie Rickards, Nick Rice, Susan Petito and John Petito. Fifth-place low net went to Jason Cole, Rob Cole, Alex West and Ryan West.

On the closest to the pin holes, Dan Parker was first on hole number 8 at just 2’7” and again on hole number 17 at 3’3”. Kevin Brittingham was closest to the pin on hole number 5 at 12’2”, while Andy Urban was closest to the pin on hole number 12 at 6’10”. The longest drive awards went to Penny O’Linger on hole number 1 and Don Howard on hole number 3. The straightest drive awards went to Mary Sheppard on hole number 9 and George McKelvie on hole number 14.