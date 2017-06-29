Club’s 35th Canyon Kick-Off Underway

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 35th Annual Canyon Kick-off tournament gets underway tomorow with the first of three official fishing days.

With tuna practically jumping in the boat for most of the resort area’s sportfishing fleet for the last week or so, and billfish and dolphin starting to turn up in good numbers offshore, there should be plenty of action in this year’s Canyon Kick-off. Cash prizes will also be awarded for first-, second-and third-place in the heaviest fish division. Points will accumulate for each fish brought to the scales including the heaviest tuna (minimum 30 pounds), the heaviest wahoo (minimum 20 pounds) and the heaviest dolphin (minimum 10 pounds).

In the points division, fish will be caught and released, while in the heaviest fish division, potential winners will be brought to the scales for weighing. The tournament gets underway today with a captain’s meeting and registration and the first official fishing day is Saturday. Weigh-ins will take place at Sunset Marina on each of the three fishing days. The Canyon Kick-off is the first significant event for the Marlin Club each year and serves as a prelude to the more high-profile tournaments of the season including the Ocean City Tuna Tournament and the White Marlin Open in August.

Last year in the Billfish Release Division, it was the crew on the Streaker taking first place with 400 total points, good for a tournament-high $22,950 in prize money. The Haulin’ and Balling crew took second with 300 release points and earned $3,510 in prize money. The First Light took third with 200 release points and earned $2,340.

In the Dolphin Division, it was the crew on the Second Chance taking first place with a 25.4-pounder worth $9,967. The Barbara Rose was second with a 22-pounder worth $5,481, while the Tighten Up was third with a 18-pounder worth $6,300 because of added entry levels.

The Yellowfin Tuna Division created much of the drama last year. The crew on the Brenda Lou took first with a 125-pounder worth $4,567, while the Barbara Rose took second with a 68-pounder worth $5,481. However, it was the crew on the A Salt Weapon II taking third with a 56-pounder, but earning $13,527 in prize money because it was entered across the board.

In the Bluefin Tuna Division, it was the Jezebel taking first with a 73-pounder worth $1,764. The Black Flag crew was second with a 70-pounder worth $270, while the Triple S hauled in a 69-pounder to take third and $486 in prize money.