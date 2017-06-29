Ocean Pines Freedom 5K Set For Tuesday

by

OCEAN PINES- The Ocean Pines Freedom 5K kicks off the community’s Fourth of July festivities next Tuesday morning.

Hosted by the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park, the 5K race will start at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, go around the beautiful South Gate pond. From there, runners will cross Ocean Parkway, travel through the Parke community, cross back over Ocean Parkway and around the pond back to a finish line at the Veterans Memorial.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and will kick start a whole series of Fourth of July events around the community. The day-of registration fee is $35 and the proceeds will be donated to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial. The Freedom 5K is organized and produced by OC Tri Running.

The race will kick off an entire Fourth of July full of fun and games in Ocean Pines. The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host the activities in and around the Veterans Memorial from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include waterslides, carnival games, face painting, a dunking booth, food and music and much more.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.