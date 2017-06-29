Ocean Pines Freedom 5K Set For Tuesday

OCEAN PINES- The Ocean Pines Freedom 5K kicks off the community’s Fourth of July festivities next Tuesday morning.

Hosted by the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park, the 5K race will start at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, go around the beautiful South Gate pond. From there, runners will cross Ocean Parkway, travel through the Parke community, cross back over Ocean Parkway and around the pond back to a finish line at the Veterans Memorial.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and will kick start a whole series of Fourth of July events around the community. The day-of registration fee is $35 and the proceeds will be donated to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial. The Freedom 5K is organized and produced by OC Tri Running.

The race will kick off an entire Fourth of July full of fun and games in Ocean Pines. The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host the activities in and around the Veterans Memorial from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include waterslides, carnival games, face painting, a dunking booth, food and music and much more.