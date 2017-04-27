Seahawks Lose To North Caroline, 13-4

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team had an up and down week last week, sweeping Worcester County rivals Snow Hill and Pocomoke in back-to-back games before falling to North Caroline on the road last Thursday.

The Seahawks beat Snow Hill, 12-2, last Tuesday as Tristan McDonough got the win over the Eagles’ ace Zach Adams. The very next day, Decatur rolled past Pocomoke, 10-0, for its second rout of a Worcester County rival in two days by combined 22-2.

Last Friday, however, the Seahawks hit the road for a tough game against Bayside North powerhouse North Caroline and fell to the Bulldogs, 13-4. With rain early this week wreaking havoc on the schedule, the Seahawks on Friday will close out a stretch of three games in three days with a make-up game against Crisfield on the road. Decatur will face familiar Bayside South rival Bennett next Tuesday at home, followed by the regular season finale against Kent Island on the road next Wednesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.