Seahawks Lose To North Caroline, 13-4

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team had an up and down week last week, sweeping Worcester County rivals Snow Hill and Pocomoke in back-to-back games before falling to North Caroline on the road last Thursday.

The Seahawks beat Snow Hill, 12-2, last Tuesday as Tristan McDonough got the win over the Eagles’ ace Zach Adams. The very next day, Decatur rolled past Pocomoke, 10-0, for its second rout of a Worcester County rival in two days by combined 22-2.

Last Friday, however, the Seahawks hit the road for a tough game against Bayside North powerhouse North Caroline and fell to the Bulldogs, 13-4. With rain early this week wreaking havoc on the schedule, the Seahawks on Friday will close out a stretch of three games in three days with a make-up game against Crisfield on the road. Decatur will face familiar Bayside South rival Bennett next Tuesday at home, followed by the regular season finale against Kent Island on the road next Wednesday.