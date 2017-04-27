Annual Half Marathon Descends On Resort

OCEAN CITY- Thousands of runners from all over the country are descending on the resort area this weekend for the Island to Island Half Marathon and 5K race.

The Island to Island Half Marathon and 5K races, hosted by OC Tri Running for the benefit of Worcester County Youth and Family Counseling, have become fixtures on the early spring special events calendar over the last decade and this year should be no different. Last year’s event was one of the largest ever with over 2,000 racers competing in the combined events. For the record, Berlin’s own Jeremy Goetzinger was the first to cross the finish line in the Half Marathon, coming in at 1:13:27. Shawn Loper of Bel Air was second at 1:19:44, while Aaron McCray of Cumberland was third..

The 13.1-mile half marathon begins on Assateague and the course winds its way up the Route 611 corridor through West Ocean City before crossing the Route 50 bridge and concluding at the Inlet in Ocean City. For years, the half marathon course began in Ocean City and concluded at Assateague, but OC Tri Running and event organizers three years ago reversed the course and the same format will be used this year.

Both races will begin at 7 a.m. with the 5K race run entirely in Ocean City with a start-finish at the Inlet. The time limit for the 5K is one hour, so competitors in that event should be finished in time to watch the winners in the half marathon come across. The OCPD, Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and other allied law enforcement agencies will provide support and traffic control along the course. Some traffic delays are expected although the race should be completed by the mid-morning hours.