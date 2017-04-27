Decatur Girls Fall To Kent Island, 12-6

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team continued its see-saw season last week with a 12-6 loss to Kent Island on the road on Friday.

The Seahawks opened the season with a pair of wins over Saints Peter and Paul and North Caroline. Decatur then dropped its first game of the season to Queen Anne’s, 14-5, before winning the next two over Easton, 12-11, and Kent County, 18-9. After falling to Cape Henlopen in a tight one, 11-9, the Seahawks rallied with an impressive 13-7 win over neighborhood rival Worcester Prep.

Last Friday, however, the Seahawks dropped another road game against a tough Bayside North in Kent Island, 12-6. After all that, Decatur’s record now stands at 5-3. The Seahawks close out the regular season with three games against Bayside South opponents Wicomico, Bennett and Parkside, which have combined for just seven wins.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.