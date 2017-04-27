Decatur Girls Fall To Kent Island, 12-6

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team continued its see-saw season last week with a 12-6 loss to Kent Island on the road on Friday.

The Seahawks opened the season with a pair of wins over Saints Peter and Paul and North Caroline. Decatur then dropped its first game of the season to Queen Anne’s, 14-5, before winning the next two over Easton, 12-11, and Kent County, 18-9. After falling to Cape Henlopen in a tight one, 11-9, the Seahawks rallied with an impressive 13-7 win over neighborhood rival Worcester Prep.

Last Friday, however, the Seahawks dropped another road game against a tough Bayside North in Kent Island, 12-6. After all that, Decatur’s record now stands at 5-3. The Seahawks close out the regular season with three games against Bayside South opponents Wicomico, Bennett and Parkside, which have combined for just seven wins.