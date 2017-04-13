Seahawks Bounce Back With Pair Of Wins

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team continued its topsy-turvy season this week with a sweep of two games to get back over .500 at 5-4.

Last week, the Seahawks suffered a couple of tough losses including a 3-1 loss to Bayside South rival Parkside, followed by a 7-0 shutout at the hands of Easton. Decatur appeared to right the ship last Friday with a 3-0 win over Mardela on the road, fueled by a complete game shutout pitched by Brice Messick.

On Monday, Decatur jumped all over visiting Wicomico with a 15-1 win that was practically over before it even got started. The Seahawks led 10-0 after the first inning and 15-0 after two in a game shortened to five innings. The Seahawks will face a pair of Worcester County rivals next week with Snow Hill on the road on Tuesday followed Pocomoke at home next Wednesday.