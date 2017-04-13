Seahawks 2-2 After Grueling Stretch

BERLIN- After four games in five days, Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team’s record stands at an even 2-2 after a decisive 11-3 win over North Caroline on Tuesday.

A series of rainouts and other cancellations kept the Seahawks off the game-day field through much of March and into early April, resulting in a grueling schedule of make-up games and regularly scheduled games to catch up. While most area prep teams had already played five or even six games, the Decatur boys finally hit the field last Friday and routed Kent County 18-4.

The very next day, the Seahawks were back at it with a home game against Easton and fell to the Warriors, 17-10. Decatur fell behind early and battled back late, but the damage had been done and Easton pulled out the 17-10 win. After a day off on Sunday, Decatur was back in action on the road on Monday against Cape Henlopen.

Cape gave the Seahawks all they could handle, jumping out to a 4-0 in the first quarter. By halftime, Cape had extended its lead to 9-1 and cruised to the 17-4 win. Undaunted, the Seahawks were back in action for the fourth time in five days on Tuesday and took care of business with an 11-3 win to improve to 2-2 after a grueling stretch to finally start the season.