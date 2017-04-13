Mid-Atlantic Shockers Take First Place In Jackie Robinson Rundown Tournament

The Mid-Atlantic Shockers under-12 team from Berlin came in first place in the Jackie Robinson Rundown Tournament at Sports at the Beach in Georgetown on last Sunday, April 9. Pictured front row, from left are Jack McCabe, Tayden Kelly, Jamie Bender, Jimmy Osman, Cade Mason, and Cole Swift. Pictured second row from left area Brooks Kendall, Cade Hastings, Casey Gabbard, John Smith, Dylan Mandley, and Roman Keith Pictured back row, from left are Mike Kelly, Chris Mandley, Jim Osman and Coach Jamie Hastings.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.