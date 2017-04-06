Decatur Girls Hold On Against Easton, 12-11

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls varsity lacrosse team rallied from an early deficit and survived a late run by Easton secure a 12-11 win over the Warriors on Tuesday to improve to 3-1 on the season.

In the back-and-forth contest, the Seahawks led 12-11 with time running down when Easton scored what appeared to be the tying goal with around two minutes left on a free position shot following a penalty. However, Decatur requested a stick check on the shooter that ultimately ended with the goal being taken off the board. Easton got another great look with time running out in an attempt to tie the game, but Decatur’s keeper Sara Mitrecic came up with a big save with 37 seconds remaining and the Seahawks held on for the 12-11 win.

For a while, it looked like it might be a long day for Decatur. The Seahawks fell behind 7-1 early on Tuesday on the road, but scored seven straight goals through the rest of the first half to take an 8-7 lead into intermission. The second half went back and forth with neither team gaining any separation from their opponent.

Easton took a 9-8 lead with 17 minutes remaining in the game, but Decatur got goals from Chloe Sass and Christina Romano to take the lead at 10-9. Easton tied the game again at 10-10 with eight minutes left.

Decatur regained the lead when Sass found Lexie VanKirk open and VanKirk scored to put the Seahawks ahead, 11-0. A short time later, Sass raced down the field on a fast break and found an open Logan Townsend, who converted the goal to push the lead to 12-10 with around six minutes remaining, setting up the dramatic conclusion.

After the frantic finish, which included the nullified goal and another big save from Mitrecic, the Seahawks held on for the 12-11 win to improve to 3-1 on the season. Four Seahawks, including VanKirk, Sara Engle, Romano and Victoria Kerkovich each scored two goals and eight different Seahawks scored in the contest.

The win improved Decatur’s record to 3-1. The Seahawks opened the season with a 10-5 win over Saints Peter and Paul in a non-conference game, followed by an impressive 21-15 win over North Caroline. Last week, the Decatur girls came out a little flat against Queen Anne’s at home and fell to the Lions, 14-5, for their first loss of the season. After Tuesday’s win over Easton, Decatur’s record now stands at 3-1.

The Seahawks are scheduled to play Kent County at home on Friday, followed by another home game against Delaware power Cape Henlopen on Monday. Decatur will play neighborhood rival Worcester Prep on the road next Saturday in the annual crosstown meeting.