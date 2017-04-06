Things I Like – April 7, 2017

by

Visiting a new area for the first time

Camden Yards on Opening Day

When my Stitch Fix box arrives

People watching at a casino

The new Berger memorial at City Hall

Keeping things simple whenever possible

Seeing youth teammates celebrate together

Facebook memories of my kids

Close Final Four games

Big weekend morning breakfasts

The Boardwalk on a sunny weekend day

Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.