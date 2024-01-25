Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Jan. 26: Tubman Talk, Reading

Wor-Wic Community College is inviting the public to a free historical talk and poetry reading in honor of Harriet Tubman from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Guerrieri Hall at the college campus in Salisbury. Visit the events section of www.worwic.edu for more information.

Jan. 27: Breakfast Buffet

All you can eat breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $10/adult and $5/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Jan. 28: Women’s Day Celebration

St. Paul United Methodist Church will host the annual event at 10 a.m. to share in a meaningful program to celebrate women’s emphasis in their faith walk. All sisterhood affinity groups are invited to the church to journey, reflect, and collectively worship as one. A commemorative service is planned featuring a moving speaker, local choirs and liturgical dancing. All are welcome. 410-641-0270.

Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13: Diabetes Workshop

Learn how to better manage your Type 2 diabetes through MAC’s Living Well Diabetes Self-Management workshop to be held Tuesdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 13, 2024, from 2-4:30 p.m. The free workshops will be held at the Ocean Pines Library at 11107 Cathell Road in Berlin. The six-week workshop is beneficial for Type 2 Diabetics, Pre-Diabetics and their caregivers. For more information on this and MAC’s other Living Well classes, or to register, call Jill Kenney at 410-742-0505, ext. 159, or email her at [email protected].

Feb. 3: Fried Chicken Buffet

All you can eat fried chicken buffet starting at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 36540 Mt. Pleasant Road, Willards. Vegetables, beverage and dessert included with dine-in Carryout platters available. No pre-orders. Adults $15, children $7.50, kids under 6 are free. 410-835-8340.

Feb. 6-8: Basic Boating

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email [email protected].

Feb. 7: Grace Parker Breakfast

The next Grace Parker Breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs to order, pancakes (regular and buckwheat), bacon, sausage, grits, hash brown potatoes, biscuits, coffee, tea. $12 donation. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 1301 Philadelphia Avenue.

Feb. 10: Indoor Flea Market & Breakfast

Hosted by Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, from 8 a.m.-noon. Shoppers and vendors welcome. Breakfast items for sale. Table rentals: one 8-foot table for $15 donation, two 8-foot tables for $25 donation. Vendors contact 410-641-2186 or [email protected] to make a reservation.

Feb. 10: Valentine’s Day Dinner

Sons of the American Legion will host three limited 60-person seatings at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. $30 per person. Steak, shrimp, baked potato, mixed vegetables, salad and dessert. Choice of one wine or one beer. American Legion Post #166, open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Feb. 16: Spaghetti Fundraiser

Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held at OCFD headquarters, second floor, on 14th Street, from 4-8 p.m. Dine in or carryout. Advance ticket sales requested but walk-ins welcome. $15/person, $8 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the OCVFC firefighters, cadets and scholarship programs. Call Brenda Parker at 443-235-7693 for tickets no later than Feb. 14.

March 2: Pancake Breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Community Center. The theme is an early St. Patrick’s Day and the net proceeds will be donated to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD). Cost is $9 per person and children under 10 are free. Tickets are available from Kiwanis members or pay at the door. Cash, check or credit card.

March 6, 13, 20, 27: Free Square Dance Lessons

Pine Steppers Square Dance Club will host at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 238 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, from 7-8:30 p.m. Singles and couples. [email protected] or 908-229-8799 or 302-222-4448.