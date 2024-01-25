Things I Like – January 26, 2024

The sun’s warmth on a freezing day

When my teens fall asleep at night before me

Busy local restaurants in January

My neighbor’s wandering cat

Waking up to snow on the ground on a day off

Everyone in my house wearing a Ravens jersey during a game

The feeling after a move

Keeping things simple whenever possible

People who don’t change with success

Exercising before work

Steak and a salad for dinner

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.