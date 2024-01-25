After-School Art Club Held at Berlin Intermediate

Students BThe creative vibes have been flowing at the after-school art club at Berlin Intermediate School, an outreach program of the Art League of Ocean City, led by art teacher Joanne Guilfoil. Students made bird feed strings and gingerbread people. Left are Kiley Mikulski and Nola Gisriel. Below, left, is Hunter Rodriguez. Below, second, is Landon Anders. Below, third, is Mitchell Leisure. Below, fourth, is Zoey Brown.

