Mil-Net, Inc. Donated to Brooke’s Toy Closet

fMil-Net, Inc. recently made a generous donation to Brooke’s Toy Closet, which provides toys to children at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke. Pictured are Donna Murray, director of the TidalHealth Foundation, and John Weber, president of Mil-Net, Inc. with some of the donated toys.