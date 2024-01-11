horoscopes new

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): It’s better to get an explanation of a colleague’s behavior first, rather than trying to guess at the motive. Speculation can never replace facts. What you learn could lead you to reconsider some of your plans.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The practical Bovine wants to see some substantive changes in a situation that just doesn’t feel right. You might want to help move things along by offering up some suggestions.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might be of two minds about a situation that seems to fit your needs, but might make more demands than you’re ready for. Use both your head and heart to reach a decision.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t blame yourself if you can’t figure out that puzzling workplace situation. You might not have enough facts to work with yet. Do more research and ask more questions.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good week to catch up on matters that couldn’t be completed during the hectic holiday season. It’s also a good week to reach out to any new friends you made over the holidays.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A negative reaction to a request could be misunderstood. Make sure that your reasons for saying “no” are clear. Also, be open to changing your mind if more facts come through.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): The “security” of doing things the usual way should be balanced against the possible benefits of moving into a new direction. Also, work quickly to avoid a possible family misunderstanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A personal matter requires attention and might lead to a surprising revelation. Meanwhile, the new year could bring some long-anticipated changes to the workplace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A new friendship seems to hold less promise than you previously thought. But make no assumptions one way or another without having an open and frank talk first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your creative input could lead to changes in the workplace. Even if some colleagues disapprove of your efforts, stay the course. You’re heading in the right direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): While this week is mostly positive, a few negative factors might arise. It’s best to deal with them before they create problems that can jeopardize some of your later efforts.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might feel like you have all the facts and support that you need to deal with a long-deferred situation. Good for you! Once the matter is finally settled, you can move on.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are a sincerely generous person who never has to be asked to do something nice for others.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.