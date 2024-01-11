Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Jan. 12: Prayer Breakfast

Greater Ocean City Chamber’s Dreams & Determination Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 am in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Bayfront Ballroom. Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/47WnfBZ. For sponsorship information contact Amy Thompson via email: [email protected].

Jan. 12: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, will host from 4-6 p.m., carryout or eat-in. Cost is $14 for one crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24 for two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10 for a single crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

Jan. 12-18: Berlin Restaurant Week

Townwide in Berlin. Pick up a ticket at the Berlin Welcome Center or participant restaurants. Dine out and get it stamped at three different restaurants. Place your card in the drawing box at the Welcome Center for a chance to win restaurant gift cards. facebook.com/townofberlinmd.

Jan. 13: Indoor Flea Market, Breakfast

At Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, from 8 a.m. to noon. Shoppers welcome. Flea market and breakfast items for sale. For more information, contact 410-641-2186 or [email protected].

Jan. 13: Bull & Oyster Roast

American Legion Post 166, Ocean City, and Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 166, will host from 3-6 p.m. Tickets $55 each or table of eight $400. Menu includes pit beef, pit ham, oysters, oyster stew, cole slaw, potato salad, desserts, draft beer and soda. Only 200 tickets available. For information call 301-289-3166.

Jan. 13: Veteran Voices

From 10 a.m.-noon, the Germantown School will celebrate Martin Luther King weekend by exploring African American military service and its role in shaping our country. In this final talk in our series, Veteran Voices, Dr. Clara Small will discuss the varied and often little-known accounts of African American military service across our nation and times and the local heroes who have served us all. The event is free, but registration is recommended. To register email: [email protected] or call 410-641-0638. The Germantown School is located at 10223 Trappe Road, Berlin, Md.

Jan. 15: General Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will hold with social time, 9:30 a.m. and meeting and speaker, 10 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center’s Assateague Room. Speaker is Laura Wilson-Gentry, who will address “Political Polls: What We Need to Know.” For more information on the DWC, go to www.dwcmd.org.

Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13: Diabetes Workshop

Learn how to better manage your Type 2 diabetes through MAC’s Living Well Diabetes Self-Management workshop to be held Tuesdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 13, 2024, from 2-4:30 p.m. The free workshops will be held at the Ocean Pines Library at 11107 Cathell Road in Berlin. The six-week workshop is beneficial for Type 2 Diabetics, Pre-Diabetics and their caregivers. For more information on this and MAC’s other Living Well classes, or to register, call Jill Kenney at 410-742-0505, ext. 159, or email her at [email protected].

Jan. 16: Sip & Science Series

Assateague Coastal Trust’s latest Sip & Science Series, Discover Healthy Soil & Zero-Waste Living, with Josh Chamberlain, Go Green OC. Learn about composting with live demonstrations. This interactive workshop is designed to educate you about the importance of composting and how you can significantly reduce waste, save money, and contribute to the wellbeing of our planet. Event set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Taphouse West, 12513 Ocean Gateway. Cost is $15. To register, http://tinyurl.com/3hmcrt5d.

Jan. 16: Free Readings

The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to a free evening of readings and art from the 11th Annual “Shared Visions” exhibit. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. “Shared Visions” is a collaboration of the literary word and visual art. The exhibition features 21 local writers and 26 artist members of the Art League of Ocean City. The writing submissions were reviewed by a panel that included industry professionals as well as local writers: Stephanie Fowler of Salt Water Media, Mickie Meinhardt of the Buzzed Word, Don and Gwen Lehman, Teresa Kinhart, Mary Leach, and Ruth Wanberg-Alcorn. This year, artists selected a poem or short prose written by the writers to use as inspiration for their artwork. Their creations include painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, and more displayed alongside the writings that inspired them. The writers will read their poetry and prose that inspired the artwork on display during a free event at the Arts Center, and the public is invited. Guests will enjoy live music and complimentary refreshments.

Jan. 17: Strategic Plan Sessions

Salisbury University’s Business Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) is currently seeking Berlin resident input on a new strategic plan. Town residents are invited to community listening sessions to share their opinions and ideas as the town plans for the future. There are currently two sessions planned, including Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Berlin Library, 13 Harrison Avenue, Berlin and Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower Street, Berlin.

Jan. 18: Republican Women Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting its General Meeting at the Lighthouse Sound Restaurant, Bishopville. Talks will include current Maryland legislation and what actions that we can take to support our legislators in their ongoing efforts and we will be given insights on the Governor’s “Dozen Legislative Initiatives”. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. Cost of the luncheon is $35 all inclusive. For more information contact us by email@[email protected] or to submit reservations, go to our website gopwomenofworcester.org.

Jan. 19: Fried Flounder

From 4:30 till, dinner will include flounder, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10. Carryouts available.

Feb. 6-8: Basic Boating

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email [email protected].