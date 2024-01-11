Public Shares Input On Berlin Comprehensive Plan BERLIN – Stormwater, trees and affordable housing were among the issues citizens shared as discussion of the town’s comprehensive plan began this week. Several residents attended Wednesday’s meeting of the Berlin Planning Commission to provide input as the group begins the process of updating the town’s comprehensive plan. The commission is expected to start hosting… Read More »

Berlin Parking Issues Remain A Talking Point BERLIN – While the need for more parking remains an issue in Berlin, elected officials are hoping a new subcommittee can help find a solution. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council met in closed session to discuss the purchase of property for public parking. Following the closed session, Mayor Zack Tyndall confirmed that a smaller…

Ocean City Council Approves Sports Complex Recommendations OCEAN CITY – City officials this week voted to support two recommendations that will bring the resort one step closer in its efforts to develop a sports complex. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council voted to spend up to $500,000 on site assessment and design work for the sports complex project, with funds to be…