Berlin Parking Issues Remain A Talking Point BERLIN – While the need for more parking remains an issue in Berlin, elected officials are hoping a new subcommittee can help find a solution. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council met in closed session to discuss the purchase of property for public parking. Following the closed session, Mayor Zack Tyndall confirmed that a smaller… Read More »

Ocean City Council Approves Sports Complex Recommendations OCEAN CITY – City officials this week voted to support two recommendations that will bring the resort one step closer in its efforts to develop a sports complex. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council voted to spend up to $500,000 on site assessment and design work for the sports complex project, with funds to be… Read More »

Ocean City Jeep Fest To Return Aug. 22-25 OCEAN CITY – City officials this week approved the return of Ocean City Jeep Fest. On Tuesday, the council voted 6-0, with Councilwoman Carol Proctor absent, to approve the return of Ocean City Jeep Fest Aug. 22-25. Live Wire Media’s Brad Hoffman told officials the event was a great fit for the resort. “Last year,… Read More »