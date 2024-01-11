WPS Upper School Head Visited Alumni Luncheon and Panel

Students CWorcester Prep Head of Upper School Mrs. Carol Evans, center, visited the Alumni Luncheon and Panel to catch up with the recent WPS graduates. Pictured with Evans from the left are Maria Deckman (University of Michigan), Samantha Repass (College of Charleston), Rylie Carey (Clemson University) and Meredith Cummings (New York University).