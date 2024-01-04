OC Lions Donates to the Lions Vision Research Foundation

by

eOC Lions President Greg Cathell presents a $1,000 check to District Governor Kathy Crockett for the Lions Vision Research Foundation (LVRF).  LVRF is a joint effort by the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, Lions Club International and Multiple District 22 Lions to provide treatment of low vision disorders. The efforts predominately address vision disorders such  as  macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other conditions not corrected by glasses, surgery or medication.