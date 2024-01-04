New leaders of the Pine’eer Craft Club gathered for a review last month as well as a look ahead to planned activities in 2024. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Pine’eer Craft Club installed new officers last month and presented thousands in annual donations and looked ahead to the club’s 50th anniversary in 2024.

Sharon Puser will continue as club president, and the luncheon served as a platform for Puser to reflect on the club’s accomplishments throughout the year and offer a glimpse into 2024.

Also among the highlights, club treasurer Jane Wolnik presented a heartfelt token of appreciation on behalf of the club to Puser for her unwavering commitment and efforts.

The full list of officers named during the event were Sharon Puser, President; Kelly Shoaf Davis, 1st Vice President and Publicity; Linda Brindley, Recording Secretary; Michelle Winemiller, Corresponding Secretary; Jane Wolnik, Treasurer; Debbie Jiwa and Barbara Herzog, Co-Shop Managers and Holiday Craft Festival Chairs; Carol Quinto and Lois Schultz, Shop Treasurers; Bill Lobecker, Advisor and Meet the Artisan Chair; and Linda Sirianni, Advisor.

The executive board members are complemented by dedicated individuals in various pivotal roles:

Tina Celia and Alison Webb Schweiger for shop display; Diane Denk, Desserts in the Park; Skip Flanagan, Historian; Jackie Choate, Hospitality; Sherry Waskey, Membership; Candy Foreman, Programs; and Lynn Gabeler, Bake Sales.

Since forming in 1974, the Craft Club has donated almost $200,000 to the Ocean Pines community. The club once again demonstrated its commitment to community support this year by generously contributing $7,000 in charitable donations:

$1,800 to the Ocean Pines Police Department; $2,000 to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department; $1,800 to Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks; $500 to Ocean Pines Public Works; $300 to the Ocean Pines Public Library; $500 to the Worcester County Veteran’s Memorial Foundation; and $100 to Jim Hamlin from Neighborhood Watch.

Many of the groups listed had representatives at the luncheon, including Police Chief Timothy Robinson and new fire department President Joe Entse.

Looking ahead, the Craft Club extends an open invitation to former members to reconnect and take part in the upcoming special events celebrating the 50th anniversary throughout the year. For more information, contact Puser at [email protected].