FENWICK ISLAND – An ordinance banning the operation of marijuana facilities in Fenwick Island is now law.

At its most recent meeting, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance banning the operation of marijuana manufacturing, testing or retail facilities on second reading. The ordinance, officials say, follows state statutes and supports the community’s wishes to ban such facilities in town.

“The end result is that we are prohibiting those activities in town,” said Mayor Natalie Magdeburger. “Given that this is a second reading, I would move that we accept the second reading and pass that as an ordinance of law.”

Last year, the topic of recreational marijuana was referred to the charter and ordinance committee for review. With new laws legalizing recreational marijuana now in effect, the committee in recent months began exploring the town’s options for banning manufacturing and sales.

In October, the committee voted to forward a draft ordinance to the town council with a favorable recommendation.

The ban, officials say, would also apply to existing businesses and would only apply to the corporate limits of Fenwick Island.