Things I Like – January 5, 2024

by

A warm start to a New Year

Passionate letters to the editor

A big charcuterie board

Penguin Swim costumes

Listening to a church sermon while driving a long distance

Church bells on Sunday in Berlin

Not making New Year’s resolutions

Long weekends at home

Old sayings that still ring true

A puppy’s smooth belly

Warm cookies

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.