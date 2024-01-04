BERLIN – The town will celebrate its array of eateries this month with the return of Berlin Restaurant Week.

The town will host restaurant week Jan. 12-18. Restaurants will offer specials and customers who dine at three participating establishments during the week can enter to win a prize.

“Restaurant week is a way for us to spotlight each of the town’s unique restaurants,” said Ivy Wells, Berlin’s economic and community development director. “it gives local a chance to try some of the restaurants they’ve never dined in before.”

Berlin Restaurant Week was established in 2016, when Bunting Realty’s Cam Bunting put forth the idea of highlighting the town’s array of restaurants during what is typically a slower business season. The event has been held ever since, attracting both residents and visitors to Berlin eateries. For this year’s restaurant week, which runs from Jan. 12-18, customers are encouraged to dine three times for a chance to win a prize basket consisting of $100 cash, sponsored by Bunting, and gift cards to the town’s restaurants. Diners can pick up an entry card at the welcome center, dine at three different participating restaurants and get their card stamped. Once customers have their card stamped three times, they can drop it in the entry box in the foyer of the welcome center. There will be a random drawing for the winner once the week is over.

Most participating restaurants will be offering specials for the week. Berlin Restaurant Week menus from participating establishments are available on the Facebook event page.

As of midweek, Baked Dessert Café had shared a menu featuring items like a chicken pot pie croissant and a tomato and Italian cheese quiche. The restaurant week menu posted for 410 Social showed a “2 for $22” special that lets diners choose from a starter as well as an entrée for $22. Among the items patrons can choose is the 410 style smashed burger, tuna express wrap and blackened tacos.

Wells said she expected about 15 restaurants to participate in restaurant week. She noted that the event had been pushed back a week this year to give area residents time to recover from the holiday season.

“We figured after a couple weeks people may want to venture out,” Wells said.

She said the connections of local restaurants were looking forward to the event and that the Facebook page would be updated with menus as they were submitted by participating eateries.