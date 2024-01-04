OCEAN CITY — First Friday, Jan. 5 celebrates a collaboration between visual artists and writers during the 11th Annual “Shared Visions” exhibit at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. All are welcome to the free event that runs from 5-7 p.m. PKS Investments is sponsoring the complimentary refreshments.

“Shared Visions” is a collaboration of the literary word and visual art. The exhibition features 21 local writers and 26 artist members of the Art League of Ocean City. The writing submissions were reviewed by a panel that included industry professionals as well as local writers: Stephanie Fowler of Salt Water Media, Mickie Meinhardt of the Buzzed Word, Don and Gwen Lehman, Teresa Kinhart, Mary Leach, and Ruth Wanberg-Alcorn. This year, artists selected a poem or short prose written by the writers to use as inspiration for their artwork. Their creations include painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, and more displayed alongside the writings that inspired them.

“This is the 11th year for the collaboration,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “It is an inspired coming-together of words and images and demonstrates the different forms of self-expression.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m., the writers will read their poetry and prose that inspired the artwork on display during a free event at the Arts Center, and the public is invited. Guests will enjoy live music and complimentary refreshments.

In January, the Sisson Galleria will feature an exhibit entitled “Home Sweet Home,” an all-media group show that explores what makes a house a home. Subjects include household objects, interior views, domestic roles, and more, and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners by the show’s judge, Leslie Belloso.

The Studio Art Quilt Associates, Lower Eastern Shore Pod, display their imaginative quilt art in Studio E in January. The group includes six contemporary fiber artists from Maryland and Delaware who meet regularly to discuss their processes, dye fabric, and play with fiber and who utilize fabric, yarn, thread, fabric manipulation, and unconventional materials in their works. The quilters on display include Dale Ashera-Davis of Berlin, Md.; Elizabeth Berger of Bel Air, Md.; Susan Callahan of Frankford, Del.; Etta Stewart of Salisbury; Karen Stoll of Dagsboro, Del.; and Harriette Tuttle of Selbyville, Del.

Kevin Harris is the Spotlight Gallery artist for January. A native of Chestertown, Md., Harris studied commercial art in high school and received a graphic arts degree from the Visual Arts Institute in Baltimore. “God and recovery are why I’m back painting on glass today,” Harris said. “The medium I use is acrylic latex paint. My rebirth as a painter occurred after 30 years of addiction. My work shows the struggles of African-American culture.”

Francesca Rendell of Cambridge, Md. occupies the Artisan Showcase in January. The jewelry designer handpicks pearls with beautiful luster and unique gemstones to design pieces of jewelry that are one-of-a-kind and organic.

The Art League’s satellite galleries also open new shows on First Friday. Ruth Ann Kaufman shows her artwork in the lobby of the Princess Royale Hotel at 9110 Coastal Hwy. Kaufman, of Lewes, De., works in watercolors and is inspired by nature, animals, sea creatures, and color. She is a signature member of the Delaware Watercolor Society, and her art has won awards in numerous juried exhibitions.

Madeline Patsel is the artist-in-residence at the Coffee Beanery at 94th St. and Coastal Hwy. A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design who majored in Fine Art/Painting, she moved to the Eastern Shore two years ago from Baltimore and is enjoying painting the new landscape that surrounds her.

Arts Center exhibits run through Jan. 27. Satellite gallery exhibits continue through March 30.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. is open daily until 4 p.m., and admission is always free. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.