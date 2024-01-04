The PreK-3 students at Ocean City Elementary showed off their holiday, surprising their elf “Jingle” with ornaments to color and hang on their classroom tree. Pictured are students from Kara Casale and Grace Heflin’s PreK-3 class with their special ornaments. Submitted Photos

Throughout the years, the Holiday Bazaar at Worcester Prep has grown and changed but one thing has remained the same — the overwhelming support of parents, faculty, alumni, trustees, and the local community. The bazaar was held on Dec. 2 featuring plenty of activities from one-of-a-kind decorated trees up for bid, to tasty treats provided by Rudolph’s Feed Bag Lunch Café. Attendees also enjoyed decadent homemade desserts at the Bakery, beverages at the Coffee & Cocoa stand, handmade items by local vendors, the ever-popular basket ticket auction and so much more. Above right, siblings Charlize, Estelle, Jude, and Gabriella Damouni of Lewes, Del. shared their love with Santa. Left, Santa shared a candy cane with WPS kindergartner Harper Hunt of Selbyville, Del. on his way into the event.

Announcements

BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases sent to this publication announcing the achievements of local students.

Julia Kessler of Berlin was one of 60 SUNY Oneonta honorees who received the Richard Siegfried Student Award in the fall 2023 semester for earning a total GPA of 3.9 or higher. To be eligible for the award, a student who meets the GPA requirement must either be a full-time first-year or transfer student.

Students received the award on Dec. 5 following the annual Richard Siegfried Junior Faculty Prize for Academic Excellence Lecture. Dr. Matthew Unangst, assistant professor of history at SUNY Oneonta, was this year’s Junior Faculty Prize recipient. He delivered this year’s Richard Siegfried Lecture, titled “Then is Now: History as Politics in Germany, Tanzania, and Beyond,” in the Morris Conference Center on campus.

The Dean’s List for the 2023 fall semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. Students from this area named to the Dean’s List were Rafe Parsons, a business administration major from Berlin, and Estrella Ramos, a music major from Selbyville, Del.

Gideon Dean of Berlin received three International Student Broadcasting Championship (ISBC) awards for his work in radio. The ISBC competition allows students to pursue networking opportunities, talent and brand development, and promising career prospects within the media industry. The competition covers radio broadcasting, video and digital content creation, and e-sports broadcasting, focusing on quality over quantity.

Dean is studying Music Industry at SUNY Oneonta, pursuing a career in country music radio. The ISBC awards he won were Rising Star, Best Specialty Show and Best Social Media Execution.

Alexander Jett of Ocean City qualified for Belmont University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Approximately 52 percent of Belmont’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified.

Patrick Thomas Cassat was among the more than 2,900 candidates for graduation in the University of Georgia’s Class of 2023. Cassat, of Selbyville, Del., received a degree in Communication Studies.

The George K. Miles Civil Engineering Memorial Scholarship is awarded each year to students who plan to attend college to pursue a degree in civil engineering. Miles is a former partner at GMB and was involved in a variety of civil engineering projects throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. His brother, William Miles, was a founding member of GMB in 1960.

The Thomas S. George Architectural Memorial Scholarship is intended for a student who plans to attend college to pursue a degree in architecture. The award is named for one of the founders of GMB. George was instrumental in the design of many buildings throughout the Delmarva Peninsula, including several schools.

The 2023 recipients of the George K. Miles Civil Engineering Memorial Scholarship and Thomas S. George Architectural Memorial Scholarship were:

Ella Esham: Graduated from Pocomoke High School in Pocomoke City. She is currently studying Civil Engineering at Frostburg State University.

Braylon Haubert: Graduated from Manchester Valley High School in Manchester. He is attending The University of Tennessee with a major in Civil Engineering.

Jessica Beck: Graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin. She is attending Catholic University of America with a concentration in both Engineering and Architecture.