Virginia Russell

SALISBURY — Virginia “Ginnie” Russell, 79, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2023.

Ginnie was born outside of Philadelphia, Pa. on June 3, 1944. She often said the best part of her 1963 first marriage were her two children, Janet and Bruce. In 1978, she married Ray Russell and moved to Ocean City, later moving to Upper Darby, Pa. and Arlington, Texas before relocating to Salisbury in 2016.

Ginnie had many careers, but her passion was the medical field where she worked as a medical assistant for many years. She loved to be creative, enjoying painting and craft projects, and was always up for a funny joke – even trying her hand at stand-up comedy in her 60s. Ginnie loved traveling with Ray, often to beach locales. She was fiercely dedicated to her husband and family and doted on her granddaughters.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Survivors: husband Norman Ray Russell of Salisbury; daughter Janet Angier Baselice (husband Ron) of Arlington Texas; son Bruce Angier of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughters Holly Baselice (fiancé Colin) of Columbus, Ohio and Paige Baselice of Philadelphia, Pa., sister Anne Alden (husband Richard) of Springfield, Va,, brother Richard Huntsman (wife Karen) of Honey Brook, Pa. and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elisabeth “Bettie” Hirst Huntsman, and uncle, Curtis A. Hirst Jr.

X

John Patrick Kernan

BERLIN — John Patrick Kernan, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph “Leo” Kernan and Doris Brown Kernan.

He was a self-employed carpenter who loved animals and collected model trains. His family fondly remembers how he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.

He was survived by his loving wife, Donna Kernan; brother, Mike Kernan; and sister, Barbara Moulinier (William “Red”).

Cremation followed his death. No formal services are planned at this time. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

X

Betty Hulcher Simpson

OCEAN CITY — Betty Hulcher Simpson, age 93, passed away at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in

Onancock, Va., on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Richard Hulcher and Merilyn Louise Ashburn Hulcher.

Betty devoted most of her life to the care of her family. She married Mac Simpson in 1953 and they made their life in Ocean City. Quickly adapting to the area, she grew to love fishing and gardening, became adept at butchering deer, cleaning ducks and filleting fish. Her table became a sought-after location when it was dinner time. Mac and Betty trained and bred Llewellyn Setters and Yellow Labradors, owning 23 hunting dogs and caring for many litters of puppies. She became fast friends with many of the local farmers, trading fish that Mac caught for fresh greens or corn.

She is survived by her sons, Matthew Simpson (Stacey), and Joel Simpson (Dawn); daughter, Amanda Stearns (Brian); brother, Dick Hulcher (Laurel); sister-in-law, Nancy Hulcher; grandchildren, Erin Miller (Casey), Chris Stearns (Stefanie), Philip Simpson (Chelsea), Abigail Simpson, and Logan Simpson; and a great-grandchild, Maggie Lu Miller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Malcolm Simpson, and brother, Robert Hulcher.

A visitation was held at The Burbage Funeral Home located at 108 William St. in Berlin, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. A memorial service followed at noon.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.